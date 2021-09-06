S/Africa: Zuma to remain in hospital on doctor’s advice – Official

Former South African president Jacob Zuma will still remain in hospital until his doctors have decided that it is time to leave it for recuperation at home as part of his medical parole, a prison official said on Monday.Ministry of Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the practicalities of the situation was that there were conditions attached to the release that he must comply with.

“For now, we must indicate that he remains in hospital up until such time that doctors discharge him. Then he can be taken home where he will continue to receive medical care,” Nxumalo said.

He added: “But a decision had to be taken (to announce his release), looking at the medical reports, that he had to be considered for medical parole.”

Zuma, who was serving a 15-month jail sentence for contempt of court after ignoring a Constitutional Court order to appear before a panel probing high-level corruption during his tenure from 2009 to 2018, was granted medical parole on Sunday because of ill-health.

He was admitted to hospital soon after his incarceration on 8 July where he had an operation for an undisclosed illness.