S/Africa: Zuma’s arms deal corruption trial kicks off

The virtual trial of former South African president Jacob Zuma over alleged fraud and corruption in a 1990s arms deal opened at Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.Zuma is facing 16 charges related to the 1999 arms procurement deal in which he is accused of having taken bribes from a French company when he was still deputy president.

Zuma wanted the trial to be postponed to next week but the high court said it would hold a virtual hearing of the charges

His lawyers filed an urgent application, saying the former president wanted to testify in person about why he should be acquitted without trial.

The trial started in May after numerous postponements and delays.

Zuma has since been jailed for unrelated contempt of court.

Hearing continues.