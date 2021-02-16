S/Africa: Zuma’s reasons for absence from inquiry ‘invalid’ – Justice

South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma’s reasons for failing to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture were invalid, Chairman of the South African Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said on Tuesday.Making clear that nobody was above the law in the country, Zondo said that the commission would have no choice but to inform the Constitutional Court to sentence him for contempt in his continued absence from being a witness at the inquiry.

The Constitutional Court has ordered Zuma to appear before the commission as “a matter of public interest” and that he had no choice in the matter.

Zuma, through his lawyers, wrote the commission that he would not attend his scheduled appearances at the inquiry from 19-25 February pending a court review.

According to the defence, that court review is expected to decide on Zuma’s complaint that Zondo refused to recuse himself from the hearings after the former president accused him of being biased against him.

The second reason for Zuma’s failure to attend the Commission’s hearing on Monday was due to the “irregular summons” issued to the former president informing him to attend the inquiry, the lawyer said in the letter.

These reasons were not valid, Zondo said, adding that Zuma’s actions left him with no choice but to request the Constitutional Court to imprison him for contempt and defying the highest court in the land.

Zondo said that if Zuma was allowed to ignore his summons to appear before the commission, there would be lawlessness and chaos in the country’s courts — with his example being used as a precedent by other witnesses.

Responding to Zondo’s statement, Zuma on Tuesday reiterated that he would rather go to jail than testify before the inquiry.

In a 12-page letter released on social media, Zuma said there was nothing that would make him change his mind about appearing before the Commission, adding that he respected the rule of law.

Accusing the Deputy Chief Justice of waging a propaganda war against him, Zuma said that members of the judiciary were trying to gain political favour (from President Cyril Ramaphosa).

Meanwhile, ex-combatants of the African National Congress’ former military wing, Umkhonto we Sizwe, have camped outside Zuma’s residence in Nkandla Village in KwaZulu-Natal.

MKMVA President Kebby Maphatsoe said the veterans would not allow Zuma’s arrest to take place without “consequences.”