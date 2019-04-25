S/African Airways cancels flights to Malawi’s Blantyre

South African Airways (SAA) cancelled its scheduled flights to Malawi’s commercial capital Blantyre on Wednesday following the closure of the city’s Chileka International Airport’s main runway which is undergoing maintenance, the airline announced on Wednesday.SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said the aircraft size that the airline operates to Blantyre “does not fit in the required categories/classes of the secondary runway, which remains operational.”

“Accordingly, the SAA’s operations to Blantyre have been cancelled for Wednesday (24 April) and Saturday (27 April),” Tlali said.

However, contingency plans have been put in place for smaller aircraft operated by South African Express, a sister company to the SAA, to operate this route, with the exception of the Wednesday and Saturday flights.

SAA operates a tri-weekly service between Johannesburg and Blantyre on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Malawi airport authorities notified airlines that the main runway would be closed from 24 April to 23 July 2019 for maintenance and rehabilitation at the colonial era landing sight built in the 1950’s.