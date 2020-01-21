S/African Airways grounds flights, no funding

Cash-strapped South African Airways’ (SAA) lack of liquidity has brought the airline to its knees, forcing the flag carrier to cancel 19 domestic and international flights, SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali said on Tuesday.The SAA was placed under business rescue last year and was expected to receive a US$133 million injection from government by Sunday to keep the planes in the air.

This, however, never materialised, leaving the state-owned company with no choice but to ground its fleet.

In a travel advisory issued on Tuesday, Tlali said: “South African Airways (SAA) has cancelled a number of their domestic and international flights.

“We are in the process of contacting our customers to advise and assist. Should you be affected and wish to discuss your options, please contact your Travel Expert.”

Tlali, in his brief statement, did not indicate when the airline’s aircraft might fly again.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, taking cognisant of the airlines’ financial woes, said his administration would not privatise the state asset, no doubt, due to fear of creating retrenchments – a very hot political potato.