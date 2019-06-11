S/African Airways needs $286m urgently to keep it flying – Official

The state-owned South African Airways (SAA) needs US$286 million in government funding to keep it flying in the current financial year, newly appointed SAA chief executive Zukisa Ramasia said Monday.The requested funding would allow the cash-strapped airline to renegotiate for loans with banks for further sustenance, Ramasia said.

Ramasia’s recent appointment is that of interim SAA head, replacing Vuyani Jarana who unexpectedly resigned on Sunday a week ago.

Jarana left the beleaguered airliner after less than two years on the job, saying his turnaround strategy for the loss-making airline was being undermined by a lack of state funding and too much bureaucracy.

SAA has not made a profit since 2011 and Jarana launched a five-year turnaround plan that included slashing costs and cancelling unprofitable routes, requiring around $1.6 billion in cash injections from the government to carry out the plan.

“We are currently operating at a loss and that is the background to the request we’ve made for $286 million of support from government for the current financial year,” board member Martin Kingston told a news briefing on Monday.