International › APA

Happening now

S/African Airways’ strategists want more time for rescue plan

Published on 29.05.2020 at 15h21 by APA News

Officials responsible for rescuing South African Airways (SAA) from certain bankruptcy on Friday requested the government to grant them more time to produce a business rescue plan for the troubled airline.The business rescue practitioners were appointed last December, and given three months to produce a viable plan for the continued existence of the SAA.

In their request for time extension, the officials – known as the SAA Business Rescue Practitioners –said they needed more time to consult with the airline’s lenders, creditors, the shareholder (government) and unions on the draft plan before the final one is submitted to the authorities.

They also cited their ongoing engagements with the government, which has asked them to consider “a proposed restructured plan” to be included in their draft plan – and not to abandon the SAA as a company.

The practitioners’ first draft business plan envisaged the dismantling of the airline. It sent out letters to its 5,000 workers to get their views on this line of thought.

But as expected, the workers, through their unions, took the rescuers to court to stop the SAA from being dismantled and thereby create more unemployment in a country already reeling from the vice.

The court ruled in the workers’ favour against the rescuers’ plan to dismantle the cash-strapped airline, without providing a solution for its continued existence.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top