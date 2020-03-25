S/African Airways suspends domestic flights as lockdown beckons

The forthcoming nationwide lockdown has forced cash-strapped South African Airways (SAA) to suspend all domestic flights with effect from Friday – a week after it cancelled international flights.The airline said on Wednesday that all flights would “remain suspended until 31 May 2020”.

“The decision comes after government’s announcement of a nationwide lockdown for 21 days aimed at combatting the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19),” the SAA said.

It said it would provide support to passengers wishing to change travel plans before the national lockdown scheduled to start on Thursday.

“SAA is committed to looking after the interests of its customers and will assist customers whose itinerary must change as a result of the lockdown,” it said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday announced that the nationwide lockdown that would come into effect from midnight Thursday in an effort to curb the rising tide of the coronavirus pandemic which has risen to 709 cases in the country.