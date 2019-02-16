S/African cabinet in daily updates on beleaguered Eskom

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a Special Cabinet Committee to deliver daily reports to him on the action needed to secure South Africa’s energy supply, the presidency has said.Led by Deputy President David Mabuza, the committee’s appointment on Friday comes after Ramaphosa came under fire from opposition parties for the crisis at South Africa’s state-owned utility firm Eskom, which has implemented load shedding on a daily basis since last weekend.

The president has been vocal in his criticism of the utility which he labelled “dysfunctional” on Monday.

He announced plans to unbundle Eskom into three separate entities during his State of the Nation address last week in efforts to make power supply more efficient in the country which on Friday faced its fifth day of load-shedding.