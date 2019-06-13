S/African cabinet meets to plan better services – Minister

South Africa’s government programmes will in the next five years be informed by the need to effectively serve the electorate using objectives contained in the National Development Plan, Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu, has said.Mthembu said this when he addressed the media on Wednesday at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where the Cabinet Lekgotla (meeting) is underway until Friday – reviewing the government’s performance in the past 25 years.

The minister said that the country’s 25-year review of Service Delivery Performance would continue to be a touchstone as the sixth administration of President Cyril Ramaphosa takes on the business of running the country.

“We have just had the national and provincial elections in our country. The governing party has been given a mandate to continue to govern on the strength of its election manifesto.

“We are going to converge the governing party election manifesto into programmes of government,” Mthembu said.

This gathering marks the first Cabinet Lekgotla for the new administration following the polls which took place on 8 May.

The lekgotla is an opportunity for Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza and ministers, Deputy Ministers, Premiers and Directors-General from government departments to meet and strategise on the work of government for the next five years.