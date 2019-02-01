S/African cabinet urged to prioritise people’s welfare

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has, at the final day of the Cabinet lekgotla (meting) in Pretoria, urged his ministers to prioritise actions that accelerate inclusive economic growth, in addition to providing a more responsive public service that delivers quality services, the presidency has said.“President Ramaphosa called for the creation of an economy that will create opportunities for women, young people and millions of unemployed South Africans who should be productive participants in the economy.

“The President said that at a time when the global economic outlook was gloomy, South Africa presented significant opportunity which, if squandered, would perpetuate low growth, unemployment and severe inequality,” the high office said on Thursday after the meeting.

Ramaphosa further used the lekgotla to call for the strengthening of the capacity of the state and the entrenchment of clean governance, the high office said.

According to the presidency, the president told the meeting that the public service should, as agents of change and agents for building a better society, be more responsive and deliver quality services to the nation.

Ramaphosa reiterated government’s prioritisation of education and health and said the education system should enable learners to take advantage of opportunities in digital transformation.

The disastrous effects of substance abuse and gangsterism on communities and the negative impact of crime on the economy were identified as challenges on which government should work more closely with communities and civil society, including religious leaders, to achieve meaningful impact, the presidency said.

“Turning to international relations and cooperation, President Ramaphosa committed that government would work through regional, continental and multilateral fora to bring about a more just and humane world,” the high office said.