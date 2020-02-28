S/African citizens test positive for Coronavirus in Japan

The South African government on Friday announced that two of its nationals working on a Japanese cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus, also known as Covid-19.South Africa’s health ministry did not disclose the names of the Coronavirus victims but its Japanese counterpart said 41 people on board the Diamond Princess tested positive for the virus in addition to the 20 previously identified cases.

The two South Africans are among those admitted at a Yokohama hospital and are receiving treatment in the Japanese city where the ship docked weeks ago, the local health ministry said.

There are 12 South African crew members working on the cruise ship, where over 700 people have tested positive so far and were immediately transferred from the vessel to land for medical attention.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined in January after it docked in Yokohama to ensure that the virus did not spread into mainland Japan – only releasing passengers from the ship after thorough checks.

The disease has so far killed 2,800 people in China alone where it originated two months ago, but it has since spread to at least four continents, according to health records.

The UN World Health Organisation has since declared the Covid-19 outbreak a public health emergency of international concern that requires all nations to take precautionary measures in order to stop it from spreading among the populations.