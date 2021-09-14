International › APA

Happening now

S/African court dismisses appeal by suspended ANC official

Published on 14.09.2021 at 12h21 by APA News

The South African High Court sitting in Johannesburg has dismissed an appeal by suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule to reclaim his job in the ruling party.Magashule had lodged the leave to appeal application in the High Court, saying it had erred in upholding his suspension. 

He was suspended in May this year after refusing to step aside in accordance with an ANC resolution that required all party members facing criminal charges to be cleared by the courts before resuming their positions.

Magashule defied the ANC, which, in turn, had no choice but to suspend him from the office.

He was charged with corruption related to a multi-million-dollar asbestos project when he was Free State premier.

Magashule denies the charges.

But reacting to the ruling, the ANC said it was vindicated by the high court’s dismissal of Magashule’s application to appeal, and hold its earlier decision to uphold his suspension.

The party’s step-aside rule was well within the law, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said on Tuesday.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top
Advertisement