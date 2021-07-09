International › APA

Happening now

S/African court dismisses Magashule’s case against ANC

Published on 09.07.2021 at 16h21 by APA News

South Africa’s High Court has ruled that the suspension of the ruling African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule was “lawful and valid”.In a hearing in Johannesburg on Friday, the court also declared a letter in which Magashule allegedly “fired” President Cyril Ramaphosa from his ANC job as “null and void.”

Magashule had last month asked the court to lift his suspension from the ANC for failing to vacate his position following a party directive to “step aside”.

According to the ANC resolution that the court based its decision on, all party members facing criminal charges should step aside from their position until their cases are concluded in courts of law.

Magashule is facing fraud and corruption charges in the Bloemfontein Regional Court related to the irregular awarding of a US$16.7 million asbestos project while he was premier of the Free State province.

He denies the charges.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top