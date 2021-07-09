S/African court dismisses Magashule’s case against ANC

South Africa’s High Court has ruled that the suspension of the ruling African National Congress secretary general Ace Magashule was “lawful and valid”.In a hearing in Johannesburg on Friday, the court also declared a letter in which Magashule allegedly “fired” President Cyril Ramaphosa from his ANC job as “null and void.”

Magashule had last month asked the court to lift his suspension from the ANC for failing to vacate his position following a party directive to “step aside”.

According to the ANC resolution that the court based its decision on, all party members facing criminal charges should step aside from their position until their cases are concluded in courts of law.

Magashule is facing fraud and corruption charges in the Bloemfontein Regional Court related to the irregular awarding of a US$16.7 million asbestos project while he was premier of the Free State province.

He denies the charges.