S/African court issues arrest warrant for fugitive Malawian preacher

A South African court on Monday issued a warrant of arrest for fugitive Malawian preacher Shepherd Bushiri and his wife after the couple skipped the country while on bail in an ongoing fraud and money laundering case.The Pretoria Magistrates Court cancelled the bail for the Bushiris and ordered their arrest for contravening the conditions under which they were released from police custody last Monday.

Under the bail conditions, the Malawian couple was ordered to report to the police twice a week and to restrict their movements to the two South African provinces of Gauteng and North West.

It is understood that they illegally fled to Malawi, their native country, last week.

South African police’s crack investigations unit, the Hawks, said on Monday that court ruling means that the Bushiris have forfeited the R200,000 (about US$12,900) bond they each posted as bail.

“They will also forfeit their residence should they not present themselves before court on Thursday, 19 November 2020,” the unit said in a statement.

The South African government said it has commenced extradition proceedings to bring the fugitive couple to face the law.

The Bushiris are facing charges of theft, money laundering and fraud involving an alleged investment scheme valued at more than R100 million.