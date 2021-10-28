S/African cricketer apologises for Black Lives Matter stance

South African batsman Quinton de Kock on Thursday apologised to his teammates and fans following an international outcry triggered by his refusal to “take a knee” in support of the global campaign against racism in sport.De Kock came under fire from Cricket South Africa and fans of the sport around the world earlier this week after announcing that he was not available for selection for South Africa’s T20 Cricket World Cup match against the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday because he did not feel like taking the knee “for personal reasons”

“I would like to start by saying sorry to my teammates, and the fans back home,” de Kock said in a statement, adding that he “never ever wanted to make this a Quinton issue.”

He added: “I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example.”

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-cum-batsman, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, comes from a mixed race family, with his stepmother being black and half-sisters being coloured.

“For me, black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement,” he said.