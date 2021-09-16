S/African deputy minister Mkhize dies after short illness

South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Hlengiwe Mkhize, died on Thursday after a short illness, her office has confirmed.“Deputy Minister Mkhize served this country with an unwavering spirit. Her contribution to advancing the democratic goals of this country will be remembered for the longest time,” the office said on Thursday.

Mkhize, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2019, has held several senior positions since the dawn of South Africa’s independence in 1994.

She was a commissioner at the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and served as chairperson of its Reparations and Rehabilitation Committee from 1995 to 2003, among others.

Until the time of his death, Mkhize was a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) and the convener of NEC deployees to the Eastern Cape province, according to the ministry.

She has also served as treasurer general of the ANC Women’s League.