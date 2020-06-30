S/African deputy minister recovers from coronavirus

South African Correctional Services Deputy Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa has returned to work after recovering from a coronavirus attack, his office said on Tuesday.In self-isolation at home since 12 June 2020 after testing positive for the virus, Holomisa “made it his mission to religiously follow what was prescribed to him,” the office said.

The deputy minister said in a statement to the press that “a recovery should never induce complacency as the infectious disease was still at its peak.”

“It is vital that every citizen continues to fully adhere to and diligently implement protective measures in order stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

The deputy minister is expected to participate in a Parliamentary session on Tuesday, the office said.

Holomisa’s recovery comes as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed that the country’s Covid-19 cases rate is on a sharp and steady increase with 6,130 new cases reported, bringing the total number to 144,264 cases.

The disease has so far brought the country’s death toll to 2,529 people, with the Western Cape province still remaining the epicentre of the pandemic, the minister said.

With the rapid increase in infections posing a threat of overwhelming health services, Mkhize pleaded with citizens to observe health protocols and maintain social distancing as “too many people are getting sick at the same time,” he noted.

While the numbers continued to surge, Mkhize said no decision has been taken to have another lockdown.