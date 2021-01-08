S/African deputy minister tests positive for Covid-19

South Africa’s latest high-profile victim of the coronavirus pandemic is Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo who tested positive for the disease on Thursday, the presidency has announced.The high office said the deputy minister has already self-quarantined to continue with his treatment for the deadly Covid-19 whose transmission has lately been made worse by a new variant of the disease.

“As South Africa is undergoing the second wave of the pandemic, we wish Deputy Minister Mahlobo — as well as the thousands of South Africans who are battling this disease — a speedy recovery,” the presidency said on Thursday evening.

According to the high office, Mahlobo “remains in good spirits and is in self-quarantine at home.”

Those who came into contact with him were self-isolating, the presidency said.

The deputy minister is the latest high-profile official in South Africa to get infected with the Covid-19, with the most recent victim being Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda who is in self-isolation treatment at home.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged South Africans to continue to follow all health protocols of regularly washing and sanitising of hands, wearing a mask that covers both nose and mouth, and practising physical distancing at all times as the country awaits vaccines in April.