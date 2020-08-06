S/African envoys appointed to help crisis-hit Zimbabwe

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed two special envoys to travel to Zimbabwe to help calm down the volatile situation following reported human rights abuses in the neighbouring country, his office has said.Announcing this on Thursday, the presidency said the president had appointed Sydney Mufamadi and Baleka Mbete as his special envoys to Harare, following human rights abuses reports triggered by the aborted nationwide anti-corruption demonstrations last week.

The special envoys are expected to engage with the Zimbabwe government and relevant stakeholders to identify ways in which Pretoria could assist the country end the crises, the high office said.

“The president’s special envoys will leave for Zimbabwe as soon as all the arrangements are made,” it added.

South Africa had been criticised by many for not publicly commenting on the worsening human rights and economic situation in Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s planned anti-corruption street protests were stopped in their tracks after President Emmerson Mnangagwa unleashed security agents to intercept the protestors before they could reach the capital Harare, the second city of Bulawayo and their environs.

In addition, some 60 people – including prominent Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition politicians – have been arrested and detained over the anti-corruption protests in the past week.

Apart from calling for an end to alleged corruption, Zimbabweans are also demanding the government to improve the country’s economy, which has worsened during the strict measures of the coronavirus lockdown for months now.