S/African firms pledge to reduce plastics pollution by 2025

Some 25 local companies have committed themselves to reducing plastic pollution in the next five-years under what they call the South African Plastics Pact, the firms announced on Sunday.The businesses said the pact called for them to commit to redesigning all plastic packaging to be reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

In this regard, some supermarkets have already implemented packaging-free zones, as the first step towards a South Africa where no plastic is wasted, they said.

Under the pact, the companies, some of them multinationals, committed to creating “a new, circular plastic economy” and reach targets like eliminating single-use plastics by 2025.

This local initiative is being coordinated by the World Wildlife Fund in partnership with the South African Plastics Recycling Organisation, and has the support of the Ministry of Environmental Affairs.

On its part, the government said it was re-examining the current plastic bag policy and considering new policies to reduce plastic pollution in the country.