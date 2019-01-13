S/African football: Retired striker Phil Masinga dies

The football fraternity is in mourning after the death of retired striker Phil Masinga was confirmed on Sunday.Masinga who played for Leeds United in England between 1994 and 1996 died at the age of 49.

A statement on the website of his former club said: “It is with great sadness that the club has learnt of former striker Phil Masinga’s passing”.

“The thoughts of everyone at LUFC are with his family and friends” the statement said.

Masinga who also played club football in Switzerland and Italy, was part of the South African team that won the African Cup of Nations in 1996 and was in the squad that went to the World Cup in France in 1998.

He made his maiden appearance for his country in 1992, South Africa’s first international match since being readmitted to FIFA after apartheid.

The South African FA has described him as one of football’s most loyal servants both on and off the pitch.