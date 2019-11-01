S/African gov’t addressing inequality – Ramaphosa

The South African government has embarked on programmes to address inequality and improve the quality of lives of previously disadvantaged citizens, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.Fielding oral questions in the National Assembly, Ramaphosa said his administration has directed public resources towards the poor and implemented employment equity and broad-based black economic empowerment policies as part of efforts to improve the standard of living of previously marginalised South Africans.

“As I have said in this house before, nation building really requires that we take measures to advance those South Africans who have been severely disadvantaged by unfair discrimination.

“This is the focus of this government to make sure that we redress the imbalances of the past and that we position those who were previously disadvantaged in a way they can advance and have a better life in our beautiful South Africa,” Ramaphosa said.

Ruling African National Congress lawmaker Priscilla Mantashe had asked the president to unpack plans that his government had in place to reduce inequality and, in the process, create a fairer and more just society.

Ramaphosa said while economic growth was absolutely necessary for job creation, government had embarked on specific measures to direct young, unemployed people into employment and other economic activities.

He said the programme aimed to ensure that every young person in South Africa had a place to go, was given a chance – whether in further education and training, skills development, employment, work experience, entrepreneurship and youth service.