S/African gov’t says recklessness hindering Covid-19 fight

South Africans’ collective efforts could help the country to reduce the threat of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic at the end of the current Level 2 lockdown restrictions, cabinet said on Thursday.Briefing the press on behalf of the group, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said cabinet is calling on every member of society to take further precautions and practice responsible behaviour to overcome Covid-19 by doing the right thing.

“That will determine how we move forward,” Mthembu said, adding that South Africans should “do the right thing to avoid a second peak of the virus.”

He said the government was working with social partners and communities to ensure that rural districts are adequately resourced and organised to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

“Our nation has made significant strides in fighting the pandemic. It is because of all of our contributions that we have seen infections going down in our country.”

Despite this, Mthembu said cabinet was aware that the disease had not been defeated, and was therefore calling on all South Africans to continue observing health protocols during the Level 2 of the eased lockdown restrictions.