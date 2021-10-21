International › APA

Happening now

S/African gov’t slams attacks on journalists

Published on 21.10.2021 at 13h21 by APA News

The South African presidency on Thursday joined editors in condemning recent attacks on journalists while out on assignment in various communities of the country.Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele condemned the incident when two eNCA-TV journalistswere robbed at gunpoint by armed robbers on Monday in Cape Town’s Khayelitsha township. 

Journalist Natalie Malgas and camera operator Lance Manjoro were robbed outside a Khayelitsha school while covering the build-up to the local government elections.

“The media are an important factor in our democratic order and in the lives of citizens. Criminals who victimise journalists are victimising communities for whom access to information is a right and an important form of empowerment,” Gungubele said.

He added: “Communities suffer when journalists are unable to perform their assignments which often includes a focus on improving the living conditions of communities or giving a voice to people who would otherwise not be heard.”

The minister also shared the South African National Editors Forum’s concern about cyber-bullying and the abuse of social media targeting journalists.

“We fought long and hard for media freedom and we will not take lightly opportunistic or targeted crime or abuse perpetrated against journalists,” Gungubele said.  

He said that it was particularly deplorable and noteworthy that this incident occurred in a week in which the country observed “Black Wednesday” – the day in 1977 in which the apartheid government cracked down on the media and freedom of expression.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top