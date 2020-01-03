S/African journalist back home after escaping ISIS captivity

Two weeks after escaping from ISIS in Syria, South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed quietly returned home on Friday, according to reports monitored here.Mohamed, aged 40, was kidnapped in Syria in January 1917 by the Islamic State which demanded US$5 million for his freedom.

But his employers, the South African charity organisation known as Gift of the Givers, refused to pay the ransom to ISIS – leaving Mohamed to fend for himself for the three years of his captivity.

The charity, however, was the first to report on 15 December that the photojournalist had escaped from his kidnappers and was “free” in Turkey.

When approached to confirm this, the South African government said it had no information of this development and would confirm with Ankara before making public comments.

Pretoria had not confirmed when the press reported of Mohamed’s returning home but his family confirmed this development.

“Owing to his (Mohamed) recent circumstances, he and our family are requesting that we be given some space. In due course, and soon, we will issue a statement and engage with the media,” the family said in a statement.

Details of how the photojournalist escaped from the hands of the terror organisation are yet to emerge.