S/African leader attends peace, development forum in Egypt

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa left the country on Tuesday for a working visit to Egypt where he will attend a peace and development forum, his office said.According to the presidency, Ramaphosa will on Wednesday participate in the inaugural session of the “Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development” in the city of Aswan.

Themed “An Agenda for Sustainable Peace, Security and Development”, the forum will host African and world leaders, policymakers, regional and international business, civil society and academia to exchange views on challenges to peace, security and development.

South Africa and Egypt enjoy cordial bilateral relations underpinned by strong historical and fraternal bonds dating back to the era of the liberation struggle.

Pretoria considers Cairo as a strategic partner which supported the liberation struggle against the apartheid regime.

In addition, Egypt is the largest export market for local goods and services in North Africa, and the only country in that region which has a direct flight to South Africa through its national carrier, Egypt Air, which has a code-sharing agreement with South African Airways.

Economic ties between South Africa and Egypt have strengthened steadily since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in April 1994, when Pretoria held its first inclusive democratic elections that ushered late President Nelson Mandela into power.

South Africa has prioritised regional and continental peace, stability, security, integration and development, which will contribute towards the African Union’s stated goals of silencing the guns by 2020.