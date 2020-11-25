S/African leader condemns attacks on trucks, orders arrests

Deadly arson attacks on trucks and personnel in South Africa have led President Cyril Ramaphosa to condemn the vandalism which has greatly shaken up the country’s road freight industry.In one incident this week a truck driver was shot dead, and in another mishap one driver was injured, and his truck set alight in Leondale, a district in the east of Johannesburg.

The latest violence is a continuation of attacks that have engulfed the industry in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Provinces, which saw at least 30 trucks targeted last week.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday ordered the security agencies to bring to book the criminals responsible for the attacks.

“As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted,” Ramaphosa said.

He expressed concern on the effects of the violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies and the economic disruption caused by these acts as the country embarked on rebuilding the recession- and coronavirus-hit economy.