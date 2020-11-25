International › APA

Happening now

S/African leader condemns attacks on trucks, orders arrests

Published on 25.11.2020 at 19h21 by APA News

Deadly arson attacks on trucks and personnel in South Africa have led President Cyril Ramaphosa to condemn the vandalism which has greatly shaken up the country’s road freight industry.In one incident this week a truck driver was shot dead, and in another mishap one driver was injured, and his truck set alight in Leondale, a district in the east of Johannesburg.

The latest violence is a continuation of attacks that have engulfed the industry in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng Provinces, which saw at least 30 trucks targeted last week.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday ordered the security agencies to bring to book the criminals responsible for the attacks.

“As South Africans, we cannot possibly tolerate the mindless and bloody lawlessness with which the road freight industry is being targeted,” Ramaphosa said. 

He expressed concern on the effects of the violence on owners and employees of the affected trucking companies and the economic disruption caused by these acts as the country embarked on rebuilding the recession- and coronavirus-hit economy.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top