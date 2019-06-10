S/African leader in Geneva for ILO conference

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is in Geneva, Switzerland, to attend the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) centenary conference which kicked off on Monday.Themed “Building a Better Future with Decent Work”, the conference is an annual gathering of governments, labour and business to deliberate on contemporary issues of mutual interest in the global labour markets.

It is expected to adopt international labour standards open to ratification by the 187 ILO member States, the South African presidency said on Monday.

Ramaphosa is set to address a high-level sitting where the outcomes of the Global Commission on the Future of Work will be presented, the high office said.

The president was appointed co-chair of the ILO’s Global Commission on the Future of Work Report in May last year, alongside Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, to lead a team of distinguished commissioners.

They were mandated to seek recommendations to changes in the global economy as a result of technological advancement, demography, globalisation and climate change and how that impacts workers and the nature and future of work, the office added.