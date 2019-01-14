S/African leader in Mozambique for bilateral talks with Nyusi

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa travels to Mozambique on Monday for a working visit and talks with President Filipe Nyusi in the capital Maputo, the presidency has said.The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral, regional and global issues of common interest, the Presidency said on Monday.

The talks between the two neighbours are a continuation of cordial high-level engagements which stem out of Ramaphosa’s initiation to solidify the excellent bilateral ties dating back to the liberation struggle.

Mozambique was among the Southern African Development Community countries that Ramaphosa visited soon after he assumed the presidency in 2018 following his ouster of the scandal-tainted former leader Jacob Zuma.

“South Africa and Mozambique enjoy very good economic, political and cultural relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid,” the high office said.

Since then, the relations between the two countries have expanded to various areas, including agriculture, arts and culture, trade and investment, energy, mining, banking, telecommunication, defence and security, water, environment, transport, immigration, as well as science and technology.

Ramaphosa is accompanied by Minister of Defence Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Minister of State Security Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba during the visit.