S/African leader mourns Brazilian football great Pelé

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has described late Brazilian football great Pelé as a superstar who “not only filled football stadiums with exhilaration but he filled hearts and homes with hope and the knowledge that adversity was surmountable.”In condolence messages to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the South American country’s incoming President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva on Friday, Ramaphosa said Pelé was a global inspiration who embodied the best that sport “has to offer as an exhibition of physical endeavour and as a means to transform individuals and entire societies from within.”

“His endurance and impact on the field of play inspired the resilience with which Pelé worked for peace and justice globally,” the South African leader said.

He added: “Pelé will be missed by multiple generations of people worldwide who were touched by his life even if they never set foot in a stadium.”

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé passed away on December 29 at the age of 82 after an extended battle with colon cancer, which confined him to a Rio de Janeiro hospital bed in the last weeks of his life.

The Brazilian government has declared a three-day mourning period in his honour.

The only three-time FIFA World Cup champion, Pelé dazzled both fans and competitors alike with a skilful and entertaining style of play that made him a global star and icon of excellence in football.

Regarded as one of the greatest players of all time and labelled “the greatest” by FIFA, he was among the most successful and popular sports figures of the 20th century.

He was a campaigner for improved social conditions in his home country and internationally, and served as Minister of Sport in Brazil from January 1995 to April 1998.

Pelé visited South Africa in 1995 and met President Nelson Mandela. The two global figures expressed profound admiration for one another based on their common social and political causes.