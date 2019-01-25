S/African leader says “too early” to suspend officials implicated in graft probe

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will wait for the outcome of all judicial commissions of inquiry to be finalised before deciding whether he should suspend government officials implicated in corruption or wrongdoing, APA has learnt.The president said this on Thursday during an interview with eNCA-TV on the sidelines of the 2019 World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The privately-owned South African television station asked Ramaphosa if he would consider suspending Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane in light of evidence presented to the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture by former Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi, who accused the minister of accepting bribes.

“At the end of it all, we will have a full picture. And once we have a full picture, we will then be able to say, ‘This now calls for action’,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said he was aware that South Africans wanted to see action “right now” but called for patience by letting the commissions to finalise their inquiries first.

He added: “But let’s not deal with the matter on a piecemeal basis.”