S/African leader sends new year message of hope

South Africans should look to next year with hope and determination as they deeply reflect on the challenges and achievements of the past year, President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a goodwill message on Christmas even.“Our great country will rise above adversity as it has done so many times in the past. We are a people of optimism. We love our country — and we always wish for its success,” the president said.

According to Ramaphosa, South Africa was a nation that persevered and never gave up on its goals, and he encouraged South Africans to remain optimistic even as “we brace against harsh winds.”

“We are a nation that perseveres, and that never gives up. We will overcome our current challenges as surely as we did the Covid-19 pandemic that threatened to lay waste to our nation,” he said.

“Misfortune has tested us over the past year, but these hard times have only brought to the fore once more the traits for which we are known as South Africans,” Ramaphosa said.

Turning to fellow South Africans, he added: “I wish you and yours a happy and safe festive season and a prosperous New Year.”