S/African leadership ‘purging’ Dlamini-Zuma supporters, claims ex-minister

If South Africans needed any explanation for the current exodus of former ministers from parliament, former Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini has now provided the answer.During an interview with SABC TV on Tuesday night, Dlamini said the nine former ministers who have left the House after being denied cabinet posts were victims of a purge by the current South African leadership for supporting Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma in a tough fight for the African National Congress (ANC) presidency in December 2017.

Dlamini, speaking in Durban after resigning from parliament on Tuesday, told the state-owned SABC TV that in her view there was a campaign to discredit the former African Union Commission chairperson’s supporters by denying them posts in the inner circle of government.

But, she warned, this was being done “quietly, and it was obvious that it was being directed from a high level.

“Yes, they are. But it’s not like in the open. It’s very subtle,” the SABC TV quoted her as saying, without naming which high level people the former minister was referring to.

Dlamini-Zuma, ex-wife to former president Jacob Zuma, is currently Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet, the man she tried to surpass to the ANC leadership as party presidency with the open support of her former husband.