S/African miners dig in on work resumption amid COVID-19 fears

South African miners on Tuesday expressed concern about their safety and demanded protection against infection by the coronavirus following the government’s decision to allow them to resume operations.Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) president Joseph Mathunjwa said the miners are willing to return to work but only after concerns about their safety have been addressed.

He said the workers wanted Mines Minister Gwede Mantashe to reinforce regulations that would protect the workers from COVID-19 contamination while they are underground.

The government recently ordered mining houses to mining houses to operate at 50 percent capacity until the end of the lockdown on 30 April.

But the miners want controls to be put in place to detect and contain the spread of the coronavirus.

These include the screening of employees for COVID-19 symptoms, the availability of quarantine facilities and transport arrangements for workers.

The AMCU leader said the workers would want the government to gazette minimum safety standards for the mining industry before they can resume operations.