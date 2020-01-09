S/African minister accuses Trump of endangering world peace

South Africa’s Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Thursday took issue with US President Donald Trump for his orders to kill Iranian general Qassim Soleimani in Iraqi soil by criticising the American leader’s failure to promote peace in the world.Speaking during an interview, the minister said warmonger Trump failed to call for world peace during his Wednesday speech in Washington DC.

Instead, the minister said, Trump slapped additional sanctions on Iran after it retaliated the general’s assassination when it fired missiles at US air bases in Iraq early Wednesday morning.

Motsoaledi said the world would remain in turmoil if current tensions are escalated by Trump.

During his speech on Wednesday, “Trump said nothing at all to promote peace. In fact, he didn’t speak like a head of state,” Motsoaledi said.

He saidTrump “spoke like a militiaman praising himself for having lots of weapons – instead of calling for peace around the world, which everybody is striving for.”

“In addition, he is bullying all nations in the world, and calling those that are sitting with him in the UN Security Council to reconsider punishing Iran further.

“I think the whole world is in trouble because we’ve got a man who is the head of a very powerful nation but has no leadership qualities at all. It is very unfortunate,” Motsoaledi said during the interview.