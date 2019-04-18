S/African minister calls for support of Cyclone Idai victims

South African Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has encouraged South Africans to assist victims affected by Cyclone Idai in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe – a month after the three countries were hit by the disaster.“In the spirit of Ubuntu (humanity), let us do our part in rebuilding the affected communities,” Mthethwa said on Wednesday during a media briefing where he outlined support towards the victims of the cyclone alongside African artists.

More than 1,000 people have reportedly died as a result of the storm, which was preceded by flooding and heavy rains.

The World Bank estimates the affected countries will need over US$2 billion to recover from the disaster which has affected at least 1.8 million people.

The Ministry Arts of Culture has joined its sister departments in mobilising donations for the affected people.

“Artists are working towards a benefit concert targeted for 18 May as a daylight family concert to take place at Bez Valley Park (in Johannesburg),” he said.

The minister has also urged artists who have not committed to performing at the concert to donate their time and line-up for the concert whose proceeds will be used to provide much needed essentials for survivors.

“The public will be mobilised to donate non-perishable food items, clothing, potable water, sanitation, toys and medical support,” he said, adding that his office will use all its platforms to raise awareness of the public about the plight of the victims in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.