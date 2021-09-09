International › APA

S/African minister confirms local gov’t election date

Published on 09.09.2021 at 17h21 by APA News

The South African government has set 1 November as the date for local government elections, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has said.The announcement of the election date came days after the Constitutional Court threw out on 3 September an application by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for the postponement of the elections. 

“After consultation with the IEC, we have come to the determination that this year’s Local Government Election will be held on 1 November 2021,” Nkosazana-Zuma said.

The minister announced that she would officially proclaim the election date on 20 September after the completion of a voter registration process scheduled for 18 and 19 September.

The elections would be used to choose leaders for the country’s 257 municipalities.

