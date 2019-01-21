S/African minister extends condolences to drowned victims’ families

South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has extended her condolences to four South African families whose four members died after drowning in the waters of Mozambique’s Portuguese Islands.The deceased’s remains return home on Monday, according to officials from Limpopo Province, the home of the four men.

The minister’s condolences follow the recovery of the four men’s bodies after a protracted recovery mission last week. The deceased had travelled on holiday in a group of eight to Mozambique on 12 January.

Sisulu said on Sunday that she also conveyed South Africa’s appreciation to the government of Mozambique for their efforts in the recovery operation and the consular support given to the families by this country’s High Commission in Mozambique as led by Ambassador Mandisi Mpahlwa and the Limpopo Provincial Government.

“The minister has directed Mpahlwa to ensure that all necessary processes and documents are concluded as soon as possible for the repatriation of the bodies and for the families to return home on Monday,” the minister said.