S/African minister hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment

South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was on Monday admitted to a hospital for “better” treatment after contracting the coronavirus a week ago, the presidency has said.Mantashe, aged 65, and his wife were receiving Covid-19 treatment at home during self-quarantine till his family decided to take him to the hospital for better treatment, the high office said.

“Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday on the advice of his family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs. Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” the presidency said.

The wife remained in self-quarantine at home, the high office said.

The couple tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday last week and went into isolation immediately, the office said.

South Africa has 364,328 people who have contracted the virus, and 5,033 have died from it, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.