International › APA

Happening now

S/African minister hospitalised for Covid-19 treatment

Published on 21.07.2020 at 10h21 by APA News

South African Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe was on Monday admitted to a hospital for “better” treatment after contracting the coronavirus a week ago, the presidency has said.Mantashe, aged 65, and his wife were receiving Covid-19 treatment at home during self-quarantine till his family decided to take him to the hospital for better treatment, the high office said.

“Minister Mantashe was admitted to hospital on Monday on the advice of his family doctor for better medical attention and monitoring, while Mrs. Mantashe will continue to self-quarantine at their home,” the presidency said.

The wife remained in self-quarantine at home, the high office said.

The couple tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday last week and went into isolation immediately, the office said.

South Africa has 364,328 people who have contracted the virus, and 5,033 have died from it, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top