S/African minister recovers from COVID-19, leaves hospital

Published on 29.07.2020 at 21h21 by APA News

South Africa’s Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has recovered from a coronavirus attack, and has been discharged from the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, his office said on Wednesday.Nxesi was hospitalised for medical attention and monitoring on 21 July after testing positive for Covid-19 four days earlier.

Following the positive test, he immediately went into self-quarantine but his situation worsened — forcing his family to take him to the hospital for further treatment.

“We are grateful that Minister Nxesi is now on his way to full recovery,” Minister in the Presidency, Jackson Mthembu announced.

Despite the discharge, Nxesi has returned to self-quarantine again to ensure full recovery from the disease that has seen 459,761 infections and killed 7,232 people since its outbreak in the country in March 2020.

