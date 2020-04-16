S/African minister says ‘no time for complacency’ amid COVID-19 scare

South African Health Minister on Thursday warned his compatriots against becoming complacent about the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was facing a delayed storm with COVID-19 expected to claim more victims in the days ahead.Mkhize called for concerted effort by both citizens and corporates, including hospitals, in the fight to defeat the virus, which has brought the world to a standstill and causes the acute respiratory disease COVID-19.

“To defeat COVID-19 is no longer an issue of a nurse and a doctor. It is actually about society. It is about going into a combat zone and fighting this infection,” Mkhize said.

The country – under a month-long lockdown and which confirmed its first outbreak of the disease in the first week of March – has confirmed 2,506 virus cases and recorded 34 deaths so far.

The minister said while indications “are very promising”, there was need for extra vigilance in the fight against the virus.

“So I think it is important for us to keep remembering that we are still traversing through a storm that is gathering and the storm is not over,” he said.

He threatened stern action against public and private hospitals that failed to follow laid down health protocol while treating patients diagnosed with the coronavirus.