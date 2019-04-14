S/African minister urges youth ‘to get connected’ to ICT

South African Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams has encouraged the youth in her country to have interest in technology and social media during a Freedom Walk and Economic Opportunities Expo held in the Eastern Cape Province.

Addressing the youth in Ntabankulu in the Eastern Cape Province on Saturday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said technology and social media could improve their lives for the better if used productively.

That way they would find no need to travel up north to Gauteng Province to seek better green pastures, she added. This internal immigration trend continues to this day, prompting the minister to offer this advice.

Gauteng is the country’s most developed region, home to Johannesburg and the capital Pretoria. A young Nelson Mandela had leave his underdeveloped Eastern Cape Province home town of Qunu to find greener pasture in Johannesburg.

“You can start your own businesses here and market your products all over the country using social media. All you need is a computer or a cellphone to get connected to the markets on the internet.

“You also need to open a bank account at your nearest Post Office so people (you are working with) can deposit money into your business account,” the minister said.

Encouraging the young people to use the internet to their advantage, Ndabeni-Abrahams said: “The Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is taking over and therefore you need to take advantage of it to improve your lives.”