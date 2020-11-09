S/African musician wins MTV award for best African act

South African Sport, Arts and Culture Ministry Nathi Mthethwa on Monday heaped praises on music producer Master KG for winning the Best African Act Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) on Sunday night.”We are exceptionally proud of Master KG who took home top honours to win the coveted Best African Act Award at the MTV EMAs,” Mthethwa said.

The 2020 MTV EMAs honoured some of the biggest names in global music at the event, where Master KG beat an exceptionally talented list of Africa’s superstars nominated alongside him for the honours.

Mthethwa described Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode as true ambassadors of the South African music industry after their hit song ‘Jerusalema’ became “one of the biggest songs on the planet”.

“Not only is this a win for South Africa; it is a win for Africa at large. Your patriotism shall go down the annals of history as you continue to place our Rainbow Nation on the international map.

“Continue to pick up the fallen spears of your predecessors in representing our motherland in such a unifying and unprecedented manner,” the minister said.

The Limpopo-based Master KG and gospel singer Zikode achieved global success with their hit song ‘Jerusalema’ which was first recorded in November 2019.

The number, however, did not become an instant global hit until Angolan dance troupe, Fenómenos do Semba, created the current viral JerusalemaDanceChallenge video that showed off their dance moves to the popular song.

That was in February 2020 and since then the Jerusalema dance has gone viral, with nuns, students, teachers, soldiers, cops, kids, and many others dancing to the moves of this gospel song.