S/African official defends culling of lions

The culling of potentially dangerous lions from South Africa’s Karoo National Park was necessary to protect human life, a senior official has said.Defending the decision to put to sleep the jungle queens (the seven lions were all female) recently, South African National Parks (SANParks) spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said the animals had to be culled because they posed a danger to both domestic animals and humans.

This was because the lions had learnt how to leave their fenced enclosures and go to nearby settlements to hunt for domestic animals, posing real danger to humans as well.

“The crucial aspects which were considered in making the decision to put down these specific animals are, firstly, this female lion group had left the park before, killing a number of sheep from a neighbouring farm and presenting threats to human beings,” Thakhuli said.

He added: “Secondly, the pride had familiarised themselves with a specific area from which they escaped, and one of the members of the pride had developed a habit of digging underneath (wire) fences” to leave the park.

This situation was made worse by the Karoo National Park’s mountainous area which had many small streams and gullies, he said.

“When a fence crosses many small streams and gullies, it presents opportunities for it to become porous, regardless of diligence in fence maintenance.

“Rainstorms often lead to small, localised floods strong enough to create a hole in a fence for a lion to go through,” the official said.

Due to this, Thakhuli said SANParks had an obligation and legal duty to respond and mitigate such risks by culling the wild animals because when lions start catching livestock, they also tended to lose their fear of humans.

“Such lions presented a danger to human life,” he said, adding that the culling of the seven had now left only 14 lions in Karoo National Park, located 1,000 km south of Johannesburg in the Western Cape Province.