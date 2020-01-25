S/African opposition apologises to journalists for slander

South Africa’s opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Saturday apologised and retracted allegations made against veteran journalists Thandeka Gqubule and Anton Harber following a court order for the party to do so.The EFF had claimed the two journalists had worked for the dreaded apartheid propaganda unit called Stratcom.

The reporters denied the allegations, and took the matter to court for redress.

After a hearing, the High Court ordered the EFF to apologise to the pair and for the party’s spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to pay the journalists US$3,000 each in damages.

The South African National Editor’s Forum welcomed the ruling, while Harber said the EEF’s allegations were an attack on journalists.

He said that he hoped the court case would provide further protection for the country’s journalists from such attacks.

“We hope this case will prevent these kinds of attacks on journalists and journalism in the space in which we live, operate and work,” Harber said.

He added that politicians, public officials and public figures need to be held accountable for what they say in the public space.

“This was damaging and the damage does not necessarily stop when you refute the allegations,” he said.