S/African opposition leader laid to rest

Published on 12.09.2021 at 09h21 by APA News

Late South African opposition National Front Party leader, Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi, was laid to rest in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal at a funeral attended by friends and family on Saturday.KaMagwaza-Msibi, aged 59, died at Durban hospital of a heart attack on Monday.

Speaking at the funeral, daughter Gugu Gumede described her mother as “a strong and resilient woman” who had suffered a stroke before she died.

Gumede said her mother defied the odds in politics and in her personal recovery following her stroke.

“My mother was the strongest woman I knew. My mother was fun. My mother was laughter. And today she lies here,” she said.

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s Nhlanhla Msimang added his voice to the tributes for the late NFP leader.

“I won’t deny the great role she played as the Zululand Mayor, nor the role she played as the Deputy Minister,” Msimang said.