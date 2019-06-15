S/African parks dominate, but Serengeti leads Africa

South Africa’s world renown Kruger National Park, Madikwe Game Reserve and Phinda Game Reserve have been ranked in 18th, 19th and 20th places, respectively, according to SafariBookings.com, an online marketplace for safaris on the continent.The annual survey was conducted to determine the 50 best African safari parks of 2019, SafariBookings.com said, adding that it has detailed analysis of nearly 2,400 reviews from safari-goers and African travel experts was carried out.

The survey, however, indicated that the winner of the overall rankings is Africa’s Serengeti National Park in Tanzania, which is renowned for the sheer volume of animals to be seen there.

“Serengeti National Park in Tanzania is Africa’s best safari park, according to our analysis. Deserving of this accolade, this stunning park impresses with the sheer numbers and variety of wildlife contained within its borders.

“The abundance of predators and spectacular wildebeest migration are two more big drawcards to the Serengeti,” the organisation said.

Rating second is the pristine wilderness of Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe.

This sublime park appeals to the adventurous, with canoeing a popular way to see the animals, it added.

Rated as Africa’s third-best park, privately-owned Mala Mala Game Reserve in South Africa has a reputation for outstanding wildlife viewing, heavenly accommodation and first-rate guiding, the online surveyor said.

More than 25 percent of the top 50 chosen were South African parks.

South Africa also has two parks – Mala Mala Game Reserve and Sabi Sands Game Reserve in the top 10.