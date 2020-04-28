S/African police arrest suspects in COVID-19 branded cars

What does the coronavirus and smuggling of marijuana have to do with each other at this time of the pandemic in the bordering states of eSwatini and South Africa?Well, if you ask three alleged South African smugglers coming from eSwatini on their way home, the virus and the intoxicating herb presented an opportunity to make money on their part while the two neighbours were under lockdown.

And they did this by pretending to be healthcare workers busy fighting the virus when they were arrested for trying to cross the border while carrying marijuana in two vehicles.

Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Leonard Hlathi on Tuesday said the men, aged between 31 and 35, were arrested at the Ekulindeni entry point in the early hours of Monday — using branded with the logo for the task force dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic as a ploy to cover their criminal activities.

Luck was, however, not on their side an alert police dragnet trailed them to make the arrest.

Hlathi said the police received information about two vehicles “which were branded with COVID-19 insignia allegedly participating in criminal activities.”

“Upon stopping the said vehicles, police officers found three occupants pretending to be COVID-19 officials on deployment.

“They then found fake permits inside and further discovered that the suspects were attempting to cross the border with the intention to drop marijuana from a neighbouring country,” Hlathi said.

The vehicles were confiscated for further investigation, and the suspects appeared in court on Tuesday to answer charges of smuggling and impersonating COVID-19 officials.