S/African police minister warns coronavirus ban violators

South African police are ready to arrest anyone disregarding the just-announced state of disaster regulations concerning the prevention of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, Police Minister Bheki Cele warned on Friday.“I have directed the management of the South African Police Service to implement measures that will see all members, particularly those who are in close contact with different communities, to be provided with maximum protection against possible infection,” Cele told a press briefing in Pretoria.

The minister said the police already have procured protective gloves and hand sanitisers for police stations and holding cells.

In addition, urgent procurement processes were underway to ensure adequate supplies to all community service centres, he said.

He added: “I’ve instructed the SAPS management to see to it that the members on the ground are provided for and at the same time ensure that everyone on duty complies with COVID-19 hygiene protocols as a matter of urgency.”

South Africa on Saturday confirmed that it had 240 victims of the coronavirus, and has banned all foreign travel from outsiders and locals alike in efforts to stem the rising tide of the pandemic in the country.